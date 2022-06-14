‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ Opens At #1 In The Japanese Box Office

‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ is the latest installment in the massively popular Dragon Ball franchise. Fans have been waiting for more Dragon Ball since the 2018 Broly film, and now it’s finally here. The film is currently running in Japanese theatres with a global release set for later this summer 2022.

And speaking of the Japanese release, the film is doing very well. So much so that it opened at #1 in the Japanese box office and continues to reign at the top with massive sales. Let’s talk about this awesome news in detail down below.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero opening weekend

Image Credit: Toei

According to a box office report by Anime News Network, the film opened at #1 in the box office at its opening last Saturday. Moreover over the weekend, the film sold about 498,000 tickets and earned approximately 670 million yen in its first two days.

How is ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’?

The film takes place after the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Goku and Vegeta continue to train on Beerus’ planet and now Broly too has joined them. But back in earth. the Red Ribbon Army which Goku defeated back when he was a kid is back. Moreover they have the powerful pair of superhero androids Gamma-1 and Gamma-2 on their side.

But with Goku and Vegeta on a different planet, who will protect earth? The answer to that is Gohan and Piccolo. In this film, this pair of master and disciple will be the stars of the show instead of Goku and Vegeta. Another thing very different about this film, is the animation. Toei has opted to make the film in a unique CGI format, which although different looks absolutely stunning at times.

Since the film is already out in Japan, fans outside Japan now desperately await the Global theatrical release. And we’re glad to report that the wait will not be long as the film will be coming to global theatres later this summer 2022. You can check it out in detail right here.