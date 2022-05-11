“Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” Global Release Revealed

“Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” is one of the most anticipated anime films. Being the next installment of the popular Dragon Ball franchise, there is some massive hype surrounding it worldwide. So when it was delayed due to the Toei hack, fans were undoubtedly devastated.

And since the Japanese release was delayed, global fans were unsure how long they would wait for the global release. But it looks like the wait will not belong as the film is going for a global release this summer. Let’s talk about this awesome news in detail down below.

‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ Global Release Window

According to the announcement by Crunchyroll, the film is going for a global theatrical release in Summer 2022. Moreover, it is set to be released in North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, the Middle East, and the rest of Asia. This is a huge deal since it’s very rare for an anime movie to be released globally so close to the original Japanese release.

What can I expect from ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’?

Just like Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the film is canon to the main current storyline of Dragon ball. Somehow, the Red Ribbon Army that the young Goku destroyed is back. Furthermore, they have two powerful androids on their side, the superheroes Gamma -1 and Gamma – 2.

But Goku and Vegeta are training on Beerus’ planet along with Broly. So this time, Gohan and Piccolo will have to deal with this new threat. Expect some truly awesome fights and a new unique CGI art style that has never before been seen in anime.

That’s all we have for today. Will you be watching this movie in theaters? Do you think it will be any good? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.