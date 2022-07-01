Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project: Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Author Draws The Iconic Cell Saga Volume Cover

The Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project is a celebration of the upcoming 40th anniversary of this awesome franchise. With this project, we will have some big-name artists from Naruto, Chainsaw Man, and Spy x Family drawing volume covers of the original manga.

And joining this collection is new art from the legendary author of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Hirohiko Araki. He draws a truly iconic volume cover that will make any dragon ball fan feel nostalgia. You can check it out in the next section.

Hirohiko draws Gohan and Cell

DRAGON BALL Volume 33 by Hirohiko Araki (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure).



This is part of the DRAGON BALL Super Gallery Project to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the series. Every month, different mangaka will redesign one of the 42 covers of the series until November 2024. pic.twitter.com/clVWlRxzQe — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) June 29, 2022

As you can see in the tweet by Shonen Jump News, Araki has drawn this iconic cover featuring Cell and Gohan from the Cell Saga. This arc is a favorite among fans, and this cover represents the most exciting fight from it. Moreover, Araki has even changed Gohan’s pose to be a bit more Jojo-esque which looks pretty cool.

And the timing is also perfect, considering the latest film from the franchise features Gohan. Like in the Cell Saga, Gohan also breaks his limits in the new film. If you’re interested, check out our article on the new transformations and the main villain in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

What is Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project?

Image Credit: Shonen Jump

The project commemorates the upcoming 40th anniversary of the Dragon Ball franchise. Although that anniversary is in 2024, this project began in 2021. Since then, popular manga authors like Naruto, Chainsaw Man, and Jojo draw volume covers. Moreover, we will get a new cover each month till November 2024 for a total of 42 awesome covers by different artists.

That’s all we have for today. What do you think about Araki’s rendition of Gohan and Cell? Do you think it looks a bit off? Or does it fit like a glove? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.