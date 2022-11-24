Pinterest Guide: How To Download An Image Or GIF

Opening Pinterest is akin to opening a treasure trove of countless esthetic pictures. There’s literally a plethora of content on the platform that’s a feast for the eyes. So, it’s only natural people would want to download such things to their devices.

Luckily, Pinterest has made it easy for its users to save images (including GIFs). Downloading images is not just useful for retaining visually-pleasing photos but also helps in keeping text images for reference in the future.

In this guide, we’ll tell you how to download any image on Pinterest to your phone or laptop. Obviously, to do any of this, you would need to create a Pinterest account or log in to an existing one.

Steps to download a Pinterest image or GIF

On mobile:

Tap on the image to open it. Tap on the ellipsis icon (three dots) in the top-right corner.

3. From the options that appear, select “Download image.”

On the web:

Hover your cursor over the desired image and click on the ellipsis icon.

2. From the options, select “Download image.”

Alternatively, you can click to open an image on Pinterest and then follow the aforementioned steps. For your convenience, here’s how the option will appear if you use this approach.

While the image download feature is definitely a big help, it would be even better if something similar was available for videos — I mean, there are so many good save-worthy videos on the app! Hopefully, Pinterest realizes this soon and will also work on shipping out a video download button.

Besides this, if you want to read similar how-tos on Pinterest, make sure to check out our dedicated section.