‘Doom Patrol’ Season 4 Gets A Release Date On HBO Max

Developed by Supernatural alum Jeremy Carver, Doom Patrol is based on the DC Comics superhero team of the same name. The show centers on a dysfunctional group with strange abilities and a disfigured appearance. Doom Patrol features an ensemble cast led by Diane Guerrero, Joivan Wade, Matt Bomer, April Bowlby, Brendan Fraser, and Timothy Dalton.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The show has received consistently positive reviews throughout its first three seasons. And after premiering on DC Universe before being restructured as a digital comic book subscription service, the DC Comics series shifted to HBO Max with seasons 2 and 3. It achieved more consistent success and earned a season 4 renewal. Meanwhile, the restructuring of the streaming platform has cast some doubt on its future. And now it has been confirmed that Doom Patrol will return to their screens.

HBO Max officially debuted the first trailer for Doom Patrol season 4 during the show’s panel at this year’s New York Comic-Con. It showcased new footage of the ragged crew of misfits as well as the introduction of a brand-new menace. The one-minute clip shows the Doom Patrol working together. It also showed Brendan Fraser’s Robot-Man returning to his armored body and the strange presence of malevolent butts.

Along with the trailer, HBO Max also confirmed that Season 4 will arrive on the streaming channel on December 8 with two new episodes. After that, each episode will be released until January 5, 2023. It was also confirmed that six additional episodes would be released in 2023.

What will season 4 be about?

Unlike its previous seasons, Doom Patrol season 3 featured a number of heartfelt character arcs for its main cast members. Fraser’s Cliff battled Parkinson’s disease and worked to mend his relationship with his daughter. Meanwhile, Wade’s Cyborg underwent a synthetic skin transplant to get rid of his implants. Bowlby’s Rita went on a time-traveling adventure, and Guerrero’s Jane continued to struggle with her other identities. Bomer’s Larry gave birth to an alien larva.

Hold on to your butts, a new season is coming!



Season 4 Part 1 of #DoomPatrol premieres December 8 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/Bw6P7SSzyg — HBO Max (@hbomax) October 9, 2022

The team finally decided to band together as a superhero team. Rita and Cliff amusingly agree to call Doom Force and use Madame Rouge’s time machine to travel to the Suez Canal to battle a testicle-like monster. This is in contrast to the team’s previous two seasons, which ended on relatively grand cliffhangers. Going into Doom Patrol season 4, the two main plot lines that appear to still need to be developed are Jane allowing Dr. Harrison to assume the role of her primary identity and Cliff’s ongoing Parkinson’s battle.

We will have to wait and watch what Season 4 has in store for us. Meanwhile, let us know in the comments down below what you expect from Doom Patrol Season 4.