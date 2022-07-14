Donald Trump Says Elon Musk Would “Drop On [His] Knees And Beg” If He Said So

Elon Musk is no longer acquiring Twitter. However, the drama seems to follow the billionaire throughout the year. Musk is now in an online quarrel with the Ex-President of the United States. Donald Trump today tweeted a somewhat aggravating tweet against Elon.

Donald Trump made serious allegations against Elon Musk and did not hold back in his post. According to him if it weren’t for him and the subsidies he provided to Elon, “he’d be worthless.”

Does Donald Trump hate Elon Musk?

Trump has been previously been in news for his infamous/politically incorrect tweets. However, this time he seized fire without holding back and bodied Elon Musk. Continuing the twattle Donald Trump in a post said some unkind things.

Elon “came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects,” he wrote. As per Trump, it was he who provided him with subsidies for all of his businesses. “Whether it’s electric cars that don’t drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he’d be worthless,” he wrote.

Although what makes this even more hurtful is when he said Elon would have begged for it if he said so. “Drop to your knees and beg,” and he would have done it…,” he wrote.

Elon Musk escalated the verbal spat between the two men by declaring that Donald Trump should “hang up his hat” and that he is too old to seek the presidency in 2024. This comes as a poll indicating that Republican voters are becoming less supportive of the former president.

Musk used the same social media site that he first attempted to acquire and is now seeking to leave to tweet late on Monday: “I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset.” The wealthy businessman’s comment came after Trump referred to Musk as a “bullshit artist” over the Twitter acquisition during a public event in Alaska last weekend.