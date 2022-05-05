“Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness” New Promotional Art By Popular Manga Artists

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the next film in MCU, is now just around the corner. So it’s safe to say that fans are hyped up to the moon. While many people worldwide are still waiting, the film came out in Japan on May 4, 2022, a bit earlier.

And to commemorate the release, some of the biggest names in manga created a new awesome-looking poster for the film. The art shows off the sorcerer in three distinct but very anime-looking styles, which is worth a look. So let’s check out what the art looks like.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ art by manga artists

Image Credit: Marvel

The art is created by three manga artists being Hiro Mashima, known for Fairy Tail and Edens Zero, Boichi known for Dr. Stone and Sun Ken Rock; and finally, Chūya Koyama known for Space Brothers. Also, according to a report by Eiga Natalie, the artists are fans of the MCU too. They talk a bit about drawing what they feel like about the sorcerer.

Now since we’re talking about anime and movies, let’s talk about anime movies. The prequel film “Jujutsu Kaisen 0” has seen massive success and is now the 7th most successful anime movie of all time. If you’re an anime fan, do keep an eye out for it.

What is ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ about?

The film takes place right after the events of Spider-Man No Way Home. In that movie, the Doctor managed to fix the multiverse with the help of Peter, just as it was collapsing. But unfortunately, it was not enough, and in this new film, the multiverse will be truly unleashed upon the MCU.

Along with him, Wanda will also be starring in her story right after “WandaVision.” From the promos, it looks like Doctor Strange went to her for help. With the concept of Multiverse and Sam Raimi at the helm, the film will be an insane experience never before seen in the Marvel Universe.

That’s all we have for today. What do you think about this sick new poster? Do you think the film will be any good? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.