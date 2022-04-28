DJI Suspends Sales In Russia & Ukraine

Drone maker DJI has temporarily suspended sales in both Russia and Ukraine. As we know, Russia and Ukraine are involved in a war starting on 24 February. It’s been more than 60 days, and there is no word on when the war will end. Within the past two months, many companies, including Apple, Microsoft, Spotify, OnlyFan, etc., have suspended the sale of their products and banned their services in Russia.

DJI is the latest company to suspend its sales in the war-affected region. But unlike many other companies who only suspended their services in Russia, DJI has suspended all business activities in both the countries involved in the war. So from now until further notice, customers will not be able to officially buy DJI products in Russia and Ukraine.

No DJI Drone Sale In Russia & Ukraine

The Chinese company released a press note stating, “DJI is internally reassessing compliance requirements in various jurisdictions. Pending the current review, DJI will temporarily suspend all business activities in Russia and Ukraine. We are engaging with customers, partners, and other stakeholders regarding the temporary suspension of business operations in the affected territories”.

The sale suspension probably came as DJI drones were used for military purposes. DJI also released a statement on the military use of drones. The company has clarified that it only makes products for civilian use. Their products are not for military use. The company also states it doesn’t market or sell its products for military use. It will also not provide any after-sales service for products used for military purposes.

What are your thoughts about DJI suspending sales in both Russia and Ukraine? Is it a fair move, or should they have stopped sales only in Russia? Let us know what you think in the comments section.