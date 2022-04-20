Disney Plus Glitch Deletes Episodes For Some TV Shows

The last few days were ‘not so pleasant’ for Disney Plus subscribers. Numerous episodes from different series vanished from the platform without any prior notice. It seems to be a technical glitch that affects random TV shows present in different categories on the streaming platform.

It’s difficult to give an exact number of episodes that are affected by the glitch. Disney Plus hasn’t released any official notification about the names of shows that have missing episodes. From the data reported by users on Facebook and other platforms, the number is big. Here are some of the titles that we can name.

Which series have missing episodes on Disney Plus?

Hannah Montana

DuckTales

Once Upon a Time

Wolverine and the X-Men

Ultimate Spider-Man

Agent Carter

Big City Greens

The Proud Family

Austin & Ally

Big Hero 6

The Wizards of Waverly Place

Good Luck Charlie

Bizaardvark

Lab Rats Elite Force

Marvel Rising

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

The Owl House

This list is not exhaustive and may include many other Disney Plus shows. However, viewers can get a general idea of which of their favorite TV shows are missing some or all episodes.

Image: Disney Plus

Theories About The Disney Plus Glitch

Like every other minor service glitch, Disney Plus users too began reciting conspiracy theories about the abrupt glitch on the platform. The most prominent one was that Disney Plus was planning to move these shows to other platforms from the beginning. While others said that this was an attempt to block sensitive content in many regions. Some users even suspected it was an anti-piracy move to curb piracy and then subsequent reselling of these shows.

TechCrunch got in touch with Disney Plus to enquire about the missing episodes. The spokesperson said, ” We are actively working to resolve the issue impacting access to a subset of series episodes for some Disney+ subscribers. We are sorry for the experience and appreciate everyone’s patience.“

Despite reports of missing episodes in the U.S., Australia, and other few countries, the episode library is fully available for the users in the U.K. So, you can get a VPN service for streaming and stream episodes of any of your favorite shows that have missing episodes. Disney is actively working to resolve the glitch.

Few reports of re-availability of missing episodes are coming in. It is not the first time that Disney Plus suffered missing episodes glitch. The popular streaming platform needs to curb these problems if it wishes to outshine the rest of the competition. You can also check out the best T.V shows available on Disney Plus here.