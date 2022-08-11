Discovery+ Unveils The Trailer Of A Twisted Documentary ‘House of Hammer’

House of Hammer is one of the highly anticipated Discovery+ docuseries. House of Hammer will air as a three-part docuseries on Discovery Plus. Armie’s aunt Casey Hammer created the series as an adaptation and expansion of her 2015 memoir Surviving My Birthright.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

And it was picked up by ID and Discovery Plus in May of this year. The series will focus on the history of the Hammer family as told in her book while also including more information about the recent allegations against the youngest Hammer.

Hammer rose to prominence after portraying both Winklevoss twins in David Fincher’s Oscar-winning film The Social Network. Since then, Hammer has worked on both award-baiting films like Call Me By Your Name and blockbuster hits like the 2022 Poirot mystery Death on the Nile.

Hammer is the grandson of industrialist and oil magnate Armand Hammer, and he comes from a wealthy family. While his grandfather and father have both been involved in controversies in the past, Hammer has recently been accused of emotional abuse, manipulation, and violence against women, which has caused him to withdraw from several high-profile projects.

Directed by Elli Hakami and Julian P. Hobbs House of Hammer series will debut on Discovery+ starting September 2nd, 2022 coming soon. With Casey Hammer as a consultant, it’s produced by Francesca Newton and Meredith Russell. It will be executive produced by Pamela Deutsch, Elli Hakami, and Julian P. Hobbs.

House of Hammer: Plot

According to Entertainment Weekly, the docuseries will explore the sordid past of five generations of Hammer’s family using “a trove of archives and interviews from survivors and family members” to expose “a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild.”

“Debauchery. Deceit. Abuse. Addiction. Corruption. Over the course of five generations, the men in the Hammer family have more secrets and scandals than any vault can contain. Armie Hammer’s alleged crimes are only the tip of the iceberg.” the ID and Discovery+ release reveal. Each episode will shed light on a heinous pattern of abuse that goes far beyond the allegations leveled against the disgraced actor.

House of Hammer: Trailer

The House of Hammer trailer includes interviews with Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, two of Hammer’s ex-girlfriends who were abused by Hammer. In the trailer, the two women share messages and audios from Hammer, in which he pushes his sexual fantasies on them despite their discomfort.

According to his ex-girlfriends, Hamm was frequently aroused by the lack of consent, which may have led him to commit the crimes for which he is being charged.

The trailer also features Armie Hammer’s aunt, Casey Hammer. She also discusses how the actor’s abusive behavior was passed down through his family. Instead of focusing solely on the actor’s crimes, the series promises to expose the criminal behavior of the entire Hammer family.

House of Hammer will premiere on Discovery+ starting September 2nd, 2022.