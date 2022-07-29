‘Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time’: What Time Will The Show Premiere On Netflix?

Netflix is really paying more and more attention to the anime world. This year, a lot of new anime movies and series will be available exclusively on Netflix. Numerous anime films that have already been released will also find refuge on the streaming service. However, Netflix recently shocked everyone by releasing a spin-off of Detective Conan, a show we all loved as kids. The anime adaptation of Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time is finally coming!

Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time is an upcoming internationally licensed Japanese Netflix Original anime series based on the Detective Conan manga spin-off Zero’s Tea Time. The series is produced by Shogakukan, the same studio that brought you Kengan Ashura and Mob Psycho 100, among many others.

Netflix announced that the anime would begin streaming internationally on July 29. The announcement came alongside a new trailer, complete with English subtitles for fans to get excited about. Zero’s Tea Time, which focuses on the titular character of Rei Furuya, will start premiering this Friday at 3:01 AM EST/ 12.31 PM IST on Netflix.

More details about the show

Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time is a spin-off of the original Detective Conan manga. It centers on the character Toru Amuro, also known as Rei Furuya, an agent of the National Police Agency Security Bureau Security Planning Division and someone who works undercover in the Black Organization to try and root out crime. The show follows him as he tries to balance all of his jobs while remaining undercover and not blowing any cases.

Happy birthday to dynamic Japanese voice actor, Tōru Furuya! 🎉🎂💥 pic.twitter.com/hipYaKVb1K — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) July 31, 2020

The cast of the series features a handful of regulars from the main Detective Conan anime, including Megumi Han as Haro, Asako Dodo as Midori, Mikiko Enomoto as Azusa Enomoto, and KuriyamaNobuo Tobita as Yuya Kazami.