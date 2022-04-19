“Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween” Rises To #1 In Its Opening Weekend

“Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween” is the 25th movie related to the popular Detective Conan franchise. Just like all the previous films, it sees our young protagonist take on a deadly case which this time is connected to Wataru Takagi and Miwaki Sato.

The film came to Japanese theaters on April 15 and saw massive success. After a stunning weekend, the film now sits undisputedly at the top. So let’s talk more about this film and this awesome achievement below.

‘Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween’ opening weekend earnings

According to a report by the Anime News Network, the film is now #1 at the Japanese box office after the 16-17 weekend. Moreover, it holds the highest-earning weekend among all the other Detective Conan films with 1,907,467,150 yen. The previous record-holder earned about 9.37 billion yen in total. So this new one might be the first film in the franchise to cross the 10 billion mark.

How is ‘Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween’?

The case this time is a serious one since it involves characters that we know from the original story. During the wedding of Wataru Takagi and Miwaki Sato, an assailant breaks and tries to attack Sato. But Takagi protects her while getting injured in the process. The attacker escapes, but the situation is settled, although Sato is rightfully rattled by it all.

At the same time, a serial bomber escapes from prison. While all this is happening, Rei Furuya is hunting down a murderer when someone puts a bomb collar on him. This is where Conan came in to disarm the bomb. After which, the investigation begins, and Conan starts putting the pieces together as a dark shadow looms over him.

That’s all we have for today. Have you seen the new film yet? Do you think it holds up to the other movies? Let us know your thoughts and expectations below.