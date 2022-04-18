“Demon Slayer” Season 3: Swordsmith Village Arc Trailer Released

‘Demon Slayer’ is possibly the biggest Shounen anime right now. Since it began in 2019, anime has become a phenomenon in the fandom for its fantastic animation and storyline. So fans are now waiting for ‘Demon Slayer’ season 3 with bated breath.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Considering how popular the show is, it’s not surprising that the anime will get another season soon. What we didn’t expect was that we would already get a new trailer that shows off a bit of the upcoming arc. We are not the ones to complain, so without further ado, let’s check out the promo.

‘Demon Slayer’ Season 3: Swordsmith Village Arc Trailer

The clip starts with the scroll that slowly shows off all the pivotal moments we have seen in the anime till now. After a somewhat nostalgic trip, the scroll ends but another opens up, leading into a few teases for the upcoming arc. We get to see both the Mist Hashira and the Love Hashira, along with a few scenes of the village.

While it’s great to be excited about upcoming anime, don’t miss out on anime airing right now. There’s some truly great anime airing this season too. Among them, “Spy x Family” might be the biggest of current anime releases. So check out “Spy x Family” episode 2 right here.

What can I expect from ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 3?

Image Credit: Ufotable

The anime is based on the manga by Koyoharu Gotouge, which ran on Shounen Jump. It is about Tanjiro, an ordinary boy living a hard but peaceful life with his mother and siblings. But one day, tragedy strikes, and his entire family is massacred by a demon. Only his sister is left, who is now also a demon. And thus begins the journey of Tanjiro to take revenge against this demon and turn his sister back into a human.

As for the new season, it will cover the Swordsmith Village arc. This is chapters 100 – 127 from the manga. Without going into spoilers, Tanjiro travels to the swordsmith village to explain how his sword is so damaged to Haganezuka. But soon, enemies attack, which leads to both the Mist Hashira and Love Hashira being dispatched to the village. To know more, you’ll have to wait for the season itself.

As of now, there is no specific release date set for the new season yet. However, we have been given a release window for 2023, so we’re sure to get more info by the end of the year. Until then, do watch the previous episodes of the anime available on Netflix right now.

That’s all we have for today. Are you excited for the next season of this awesome anime? When do you think it’s coming out in 2023? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.