Dell’s Latest XPS 13 Plus (9320) Is A Quality Control Fiasco

Imagine this. The weather is peaceful outside. You grab some popcorn, hop on your chair, and try to catch up with some of your favorite shows on your new, shiny, and futuristic-looking Dell XPS 13 Plus. However, right after you start playing the video, you face massive stuttering and performance drops, enough to make you wonder if you made a mistake buying this $1600 machine.

That’s what happened with a laptop reviewer Josh and others who own the same laptop. Apparently, fixing these issues in the laptop is harder than fixing a regular Windows machine. The video relates to the “Why you shouldn’t buy expensive laptops” article that I wrote recently.

Dell XPS 13 Plus: Just Why, Dell?

Three days ago, a YouTuber named Josh uploaded a video on his channel where he talked about the problems he faced while using Dell’s latest, top-of-the-line machine. In it, he mentioned how the laptop couldn’t play media on the browser, irrespective of the platform or browser he watched them on. The videos would stutter and freeze, and the machine would become warm to touch while Alt-tabbing to a different application.

On further testing, he also mentions that during the stuttering, the CPU was running as it should and wasn’t thermal throttling. To add insult to injury, the speakers, when the media was played at maximum volume, were popping. On further research, he found out the issue is widespread, and consumers have been reporting it on many social platforms.

Some of the fixes that other users suggested are turning off the performance mode, which you shouldn’t need to when you buy a machine for all the performance bells and whistles that it offers. “And if Dell can’t handle the heat by putting such a processor in this laptop, guess what? It shouldn’t have been put here in the first place and marketed to you.”

What’s the solution?

A clean install of Windows 11 fixed the issues on Josh’s unit. While reinstalling Windows might seem like an easy solution, it’s a little complex on the XPS 13 Plus. It requires using the media creation tool to create a Windows bootable USB, downloading and unzipping Intel’s rapid storage technology driver onto the USB, and loading the driver during the installation. Failing to do so will result in the storage drives not being visible.

Being a huge brand, this isn’t something consumers expect from Dell. A lot of customers have been reporting issues with other Dell laptops, and the tech giant needs to get its QC together before it’s too late. Besides, these kinds of scenarios are the reason why I don’t recommend expensive laptops to people anymore.

And this isn’t about only Dell or other manufacturers. When people pay the premium, they expect a premium that’ll last for years to come. Issues like these make people lose their trust in brands.

Meanwhile, here’s an excellent reply that I found while surfing Reddit. It pretty much sums up the current state of the laptop market.

Do you own a Dell machine? Have you faced any problems with it recently? Let us know in the comments section below.