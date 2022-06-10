Dell XPS 13 And XPS 13 2-In-1 Launched

Dell XPS series paved the way for premium yet thin laptops and the XPS series has delivered upon that promise consistently. Yesterday, Dell announced the new XPS 13 and XPS 13 2-In-1 2022 models. It was highly unexpected because Dell already launched an XPS 13 Plus a while back.

Like always, there are some major spec upgrades and other minor yet appreciable changes this year. Dell shared the price of the XPS 13 which will retail for $999 and kept mum about the XPS 13 2-in-1 2022 model.

Dell XPS 13 2022

Dell XPS 13 2022 packs the latest 12th-gen Intel processors with the option of a 10-core i5 or i7 chip. It comes with the latest DDR5 memory in 8, 16, and 32 GB dual-channel configurations. The laptop uses PCIe Gen 4 SSD with options of 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB. There is a notable difference in the display though.

Dell XPS 13 earlier came with an OLED display but that changes with the 2022 models. Now, it only comes with an IPS display but it does go up to the 4K resolution like before. The laptops pack the latest connectivity options in both wired and wireless departments. You can get the new XPS 13 2022 in two unique color schemes ( Sky and Umber) which start from $999.

Image: Dell

Dell XPS 13 2-In-1 2022

Dell XPS 13 2-In-1 2022 brings a baffling change in design. Unlike clamshell laptops with touch display, it is now a tablet with a detachable keyboard like the Surface Pro 8. It also supports 5G but only in one of the color variants. What does color have to do with components? We have no idea about that. Just the Slate-colored model will have 5G while the other one is Wi-Fi only.

Windows tablets haven’t been that good, except for a few exceptions like Surface Pro 8. But Dell could change that with the new 3:2 vertical tablet display that goes up to 500 nits of brightness. It also has Corning Gorilla Glass protection because it supports touch input as well.

Dell XPS 13 2-In-1 2022 also packs the 12th-gen Intel processors with 8/16 GB of LPDDR4X memory and up to 1 TB storage configurations. Dell didn’t share the pricing of this variant which it may soon list on its website.