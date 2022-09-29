Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Tablet PC Launched: Is It A MacBook Or an iPad Rival?

Dell Technologies have launched the brand new XPS 13 2-in-1 detachable tablet PC to target the likes of the latest ASUS ROG Flow Z13, the iPad Pro, and also the MacBook Pro. The Windows ecosystem offers a lot of variety. In addition to normal laptops, users can purchase hybrid laptops that offer touch functionality and 2-in-1 laptops that can also be used as Windows tablets.

Currently, no Apple MacBook offers any touch functionality. Cupertino maintains a strict product differentiation and repeatedly reiterates that iPad is the world’s best “touch computer”; meanwhile, the MacBook lineup is best suited for “direct input.” However, the increased sales of touch-enabled laptops prove that people need them.

Dell Technologies likely wants to fulfill the exact demand with its new XPS 13 2-in-1 detachable tablet PCs. These ultrathin detachable devices come bundled with a Folio keyboard and Stylus. Dell also seems kind enough to include a Pro-Bag for Rs 1,39,990 for the Intel 12th Gen Core i5 variant and Rs 1,64,990 for the Core i7 model.

Dell XPS 2-in-1 Launched: Specs, Features, Price in India

The Dell XPS 2-in-1 comes equipped with a 13-inch 3K display (2880 X 1920) in a 3:2 aspect ratio with 100% sRGB color spectrum coverage, 500 nits maximum brightness, active pen support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The 2-in-1 Tablet PC also features the world’s first 11MP 4K rear camera, a 5MP 1080p front-facing webcam, a power button with fingerprint reader, and two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type C for Display port and Power Delivery. In terms of wireless connectivity options, the 2022 Dell XPS 2-in-1 includes the Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. The Windows tablet PC also features Waves Maxxaudio Pro and Waves Nx 3D Audio.

Dell XPS 2-in-1 Specifications

In terms of specifications, Dell XPS 2-in-1 is available either with an Intel Core i5-1230U featuring a 4.4GHz boost clock or a Core i7-1250U with a 4.7GHz Turbo boost frequency. However, both processors offer the same 12MB cache memory and 10-Cores, including only 2-Performance cores and 8-Efficiency cores, and 12-Threads. Also, the Intel 12th Gen Core i5 variant comes with 512GB SSD, and the Core i7 variant comes with 1TB SSD; each has PCIe Gen 4 support. Furthermore, Both Dell XPS 2-in-1 laptop models feature 16GB LPDDR4x memory running at 4266MHz and Windows 11 Home as the bundled OS.

According to Dell’s internal testing, the Dell XPS 2-in-1 features a 49.5Wh battery that can deliver up to 9 hours of Netflix streaming, but actual real-world results are likely to vary. Included with the Dell XPS 2-in-1, as mentioned, is the Folio, which includes a Zero Lattice keyboard with 1 mm key travel, a precision touchpad, and can provide three adjustment angles – 100°, 112.5°, and 125° and weighs close to 560g. Meanwhile, the Stylus attaches magnetically slightly above the Webcam and includes programmable buttons and a Bluetooth pairing button option. The device’s overall weight is 736g, so with the Folio attached, the device weighs close to 1.3kg.

We also recently covered Dell’s XPS 13 Plus quality control problems, which no major brand would want their customers to witness. What are your thoughts on the XPS 2-in-1? Let us know in the comments section below.