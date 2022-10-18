Dell Launches Alienware M15 R7: Everything You Need To Know

Dell is known for producing some fierce-looking and performing laptops in its Alienware series. The giant has launched the Alienware M15 R7 gaming machine powered by team red’s latest Ryzen 6000 series processors. Here’s everything you need to know about Dell’s latest gaming beast.

Dell has launched two variants of the machine—one with an RYX 3060 and the other with RTX 3070 Ti. As the name suggests, the 15-inch machine comes with the Ryzen 7 6800H, which is an 8-core 16-threads processor. The display is an FHD+ unit with 1920 x 1080 pixels of resolution, and its refresh rate is capped at 165Hz.

The storage on the 3060 M15 is a 512GB NVMe unit, whereas the one on the 3070 Ti variant is a 1TB NVMe unit. Speaking of storage, there’s 16GB of in-built DDR5 4800MHZ RAM (8+8GB), which probably also implies that it’s expandable.

Additional features include Dolby Vision and Dolby Atoms for spatial audio, better airflow compared to previous Alienware laptops, and a maximum TDP of 170W for the 3070 Ti variant.

Both variants have per-key RGB and come in two colors Dark and Dark side of the Moon. The 30600 M15 R7 is priced at INR 1,59,000, whereas the 3070 Ti variant will set you at INR 1,99,990.

What are your thoughts about the Dell Alienware M15 R7? Let us know in the comment section below.