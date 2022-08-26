Is It Possible To Watch Delhi Crime Season 2 For Free Online?

The 2012 Nirbhaya Case shocked India to its core. We’re sure you must have heard about it. It made every regular citizen of the country question the justice system. The 2019 web series Delhi Crime was based on the same case, but some aspects of the series were changed for dramatic purposes. After a successful first season, Delhi Crime season 2 was in the works for quite some time.

However, after a wait of almost three years, the new season of the series has finally been released online. In this article, we will talk about the streaming details of the Shefali Shah starrer web series. But before we start, feel free to check our guide on Darlings.

When was Delhi Crime season 2 released?

The second season of the International Emmy-winning drama series was released on August 26, 2022. It followed the standard release time schedule of 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

Similar to the first season, you can watch the second season exclusively on Netflix. All you need to do is head over to this page on the streaming giant.

Can I watch Delhi Crime season 2 for free on Netflix?

As of now, there is no way to watch shows/movies on Netflix for free without the help of a few offers. No, we are not talking about any free trials. Netflix has long discontinued that offer for new users. Instead, you can rely on your existing telecom companies’ plans to get a free account on Netflix.

How many episodes are there in Delhi Crime season 2?

The first season of the show had a total of seven episodes. However, in the latest season, the show will only have five episodes. If the show doesn’t reach a befitting conclusion, there is a chance that it will be renewed for another season.

