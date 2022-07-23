Delhi Crime Season 2 Teaser Released: DCP Vartika Chaturvedi & The Delhi Police Take On A Serial Killer

Delhi Crime Season 2 will be the next installment of the critically acclaimed crime drama series starring Shefali Shah. Written and directed by Richie Mehta, the show is the first-ever Indian series to win the prestigious Outstanding Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards.

So after an outstanding season 1, fans could only imagine what lies ahead. Well, they won’t be imagining it much longer as we have a first-look teaser of the next season. You can check it yourself in the next section.

Delhi Crime Season 2 teaser

The promo clip has the same dark and dreary feel as the original show. We hear DCP Chaturvedi talk about crime in Delhi caused by class disparity and how tough it is with an understaffed force. But before she could go on further, another murder occurs, and it looks like a serial killer is on the loose. It ends with her talking to another officer about why they can’t stop crime. So he responds, saying before any cop can even ponder on that, another crime takes place.

While no release date has been revealed for season 2, there’s still much to watch on Netflix while you’re waiting. “The Gray Man” is one of the most exciting films on the platform, featuring an absolutely star-studded cast including Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. So if you’re interested, check out our guide on The Gray Man right here.

Is ‘Delhi Crime’ worth watching?

The series is a dark, dreary crime drama set in the national capital. We follow Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi as she takes on crime along with her overworked and understaffed police force. Furthermore, the first season is in the aftermath of the horrifying 2012 gang rape case.

So as you may already know, the show is in Munirka, in South Delhi. DCP Chaturvedi is tasked with apprehending the culprits of this detestable crime. Although the show tackles a susceptible case, it does so tactfully and is praised for its brutally honest portrayal. So what are you waiting for? Watch the first season available on Netflix right now.

That’s all we have for today. Have you seen the first season yet? What do you think will happen in season 2? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.