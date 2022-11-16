2 Major Spoilers Revealed By A Now Deleted The Walking Dead Promotional Image

Every significant character in The Walking Dead’s penultimate episode was in danger at the end of the show. The majority of the core survivors were last seen in the streets of the Commonwealth overrun by the Walkers. Meanwhile, Aaron and Lydia remain trapped in an RV as Jerry has departed to locate other members of their group who were lost in a zombie herd.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The main characters of the episode are in great danger because the zombie horde includes both standard Walkers and climbing variations. In the final scene of The Walking Dead season 11, episode 23, Daryl was seen carrying a wounded and comatose Judith while zombies surrounded the rest of the survivors.

The Walking Dead Series finale spoiler seemingly revealed

Now, AMC has released more than 30 teaser images for the upcoming season finale of The Walking Dead. And at least three of them appear to spoil two major reveals from the final episode, including a now-deleted image from the network’s press site.

Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) appears alive and well in two of the many teaser photos. That’s a surprising revelation given that the series’ penultimate episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Judith shot and Daryl racing through zombie-infested streets to get her medical attention.

Image: Jace Downs/AMC

Image: Jace Downs/AMC

These images, however, could be a clever misdirection on AMC’s part. It’s hard to believe Judith’s shirt is not covered in blood after her gunshot wound. It also appears difficult to believe that Judith would be up and about after her injury, moving so quickly. Perhaps she’ll have an out-of-body experience as her father Rick did in the series finale.

Image: Jace Downs/AMC

The third photo contains the most significant potential spoiler. At first glance, it appears to be a normal photo of Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Carol (Melissa McBride), and Princess (Paola Lázaro). However, fans were quick to notice online that it appeared to give away a character’s death. If you look closely, Luke (Dan Fogler) appears to be on the ground. The photo has since been removed from AMC’s press site. But not before fans began sharing it online.

Why AMC? Why!

However, before AMC removed all the photos from the site, the fan account @TWalkingDWorld threaded them all on Twitter. Fans expressed their disappointment and disbelief that the network appears to have spoiled a character’s death nearly a week before the show’s finale.

not amc themselves spoiling a death for next weeks finale im cry laughing — shov (@uhhvillanelle) November 14, 2022



Not them with the dead character right in the released pics pic.twitter.com/gYuNCBtSby — MarieGirl 💙💙💙 (@ConniesMaggie) November 14, 2022

AMC PLEASE BE FR FOR ONCE IN YOUR LIFE LIKE HOW ARE YOU SPOILING THE FINALE ALREADY https://t.co/gDu1c6kVx3 — ash (@maggierheeism) November 14, 2022

The above image appears to show Luke having fallen during the fight and potentially being killed by a Walker. However, Luke lying on the ground does not guarantee his death in the series. AMC’s removal of the image is a clear indication that he may not survive. The image also suggests that, while Judith is in danger after being shot by Pamela, she will not be the only one in mortal danger when the series ends. While it would be unfortunate if the promotional image revealed Luke’s death, as important characters are sure to die in the final episode.

TWD finale is set to premiere this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. It will also stream simultaneously on AMC+.