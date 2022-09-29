Deleted House Of The Dragon Scene Confirms Daemon Targaryen Is Bisexual

We may have travelled a long distance in the prequel series’ narrative as we prepare for the last episodes of House of the Dragon. And the seventh episode is set to premiere this Sunday. But six episodes is still not enough for us to say we truly know our favorite new characters.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

An example of this is a behind-the-scenes featurette that HBO released this week to mark the cast of Game of Thrones’ return to Spain for location filming. One of the series’ central characters, Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), is briefly examined in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scene from a deleted scene.

Is Daemon Bisexual in House of the Dragon ?

The specifics was highlighted by the House of the Dragon Twitter fan account Out of Context House of the Dragon. It suggested Daemon’s possible involvement with a guy in two stills. In one, the prince stares a servant in the eyes. And in the next, he approaches the servant and whispers in his ear. Then, in a deleted scene, Daemon and the servant are seen kissing in the backdrop of a scene while one of his children walk towards him.

Confirmed from this deleted scene, Daemon Targaryen is a bisexual king 😮‍💨 #HouseOfTheDragon https://t.co/LrmnDj6pkS pic.twitter.com/tXgoBDMsyP — out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) September 27, 2022

The sexuality of Daemon Targaryen is never explicitly established in George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the novel that inspired House of the Dragon. However, the series has revealed that the Targaryen prince has no boundaries when it comes to passion. Daemon even accompanied his niece Rhaenyra to a brothel where they did a lot more than flirt with one other.

There are still more episodes and at least one more season to explore the character’s various dimensions. And we must refrain from flying the bisexual flag for Daemon for the time being. Because his sexuality isn’t officially canon. But, given Daemon’s expanding prominence in House of the Dragon, there’s a high chance we’ll see proof of his sexuality when the new episode premieres this Sunday.