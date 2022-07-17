Here’s How To Delete Games On PS5

For the PS5 owners who do not know how to delete the unwanted games on their PS5, this guide will tell you everything you need to know about clearing out some space on your beloved console by deleting the games you no longer play.

Considering the current generation console games take up much more space than the previous generation titles, filling up the space on your PS5 rather quickly can be challenging for some users, as most of us play multiple games simultaneously. That being said, deleting games on the PS5 is relatively easy, given you know where to look for them. Moreover, as you begin to delete games from the PS5, the file size and the available size on the console will be mentioned there, giving users a clear picture of their PS5’s storage.

Meanwhile, the game files are stored separately on the PS5, so for those wondering what will happen to their saved game data upon deleting the games, rest assured, it will be there, and you can pick up the game where you left it upon reinstalling it on the PS5. In addition, you can also use an external hard drive to expand the storage of your PS5 if you do not want to delete any game from the PS5’s storage.

Furthermore, if you do not want to use an external hard drive to expand the PS5’s storage and only want to delete the old games that you no longer play, here’s how you do it.

Deleting games on PS5

1. First, you need to go to the PS5’s settings menu by clicking the gear icon in the top right corner of the home screen.

2. Once in the PS5’s settings, scroll down to Storage and click on it.

3. In the storage menu, you’ll see the storage occupied by the games and apps on your PS5; click on Games and Apps to expand the menu.

4. From this screen, you can select the game you wish to delete from your PS5; note that you can delete multiple games simultaneously from the console.

5. Once you’re done selecting the games to delete, navigate to the Delete button in the bottom right corner and click on it.

6. The deletion process will take seconds once you click on Confirm.

And that is how you delete games from your PlayStation 5 to make some space for other games. Similarly, you can also check out some of the guides for the PS5, including how to launch your PS5 in safe mode, how to turn off the PS5 controller, and how to reset the PS5 if the console is lagging.