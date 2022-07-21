DC And Spotify Announce Podcast Based On Harley Quinn

Popular franchise-based podcasts are all the rage these days. Especially in the world of superheroes, where DC Comics has announced the release of Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind, a podcast based on Harley Quinn that will be available on Spotify.

The show, which has already begun filming, will depict the narrative of Gotham criminal Harley Quinn from her point of view rather than the Joker. The series begins when Quinn is still known as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a top psychologist at Arkham Asylum trying to rehabilitate patients who her colleagues have given up on.

Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind- More details ahead

As reported by Variety, the series is set to be voiced by Addams Family star Christina Ricci as Harley Quinn. The series will also star Justin Hartley as Bruce Wayne and Billy Magnussen as The Joker. The podcast will be written and directed by Eli Horowitz alongside Matthew Derby and Rachel Khong. The official logline of the show reads:

“But her dad is sick, and in need of an expensive, life-saving operation Harleen can’t afford. So when she meets ‘Patient J,’ a unique criminal who seems to have a strange power over everyone but her, Harleen makes a fateful decision: to use her relationship with J to get what she needs, leading both of them down a dangerous path that will change their lives forever.”

The series will be the second collaboration between WB, DC, and Spotify. Following this year’s Batman Unburied starring Winston Duke, quickly became a smash hit, topping the streamer’s podcast charts in multiple markets. The podcast will be the latest addition of Harley across DC’s media landscape.

However, there is no release date on Spotify. While we wait for Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind, you can watch the first two seasons of the Harley Quinn animated series on HBO Max before it returns on July 28.