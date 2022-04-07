“Date A Live” Season 4 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

“Date A Live” is one of the many popular Harem anime of the early 2010s. While that genre is a very bloated anime, this one stands out with its truly colorful cast of characters. We have no doubt that ‘Date A Live’ Season 4 is bound to come out someday.

And that day is finally here. After getting delayed from its original October 2021 release, the anime is finally set to come out on April 8, 2022. The time of release will be the usual 7:00 am P.T. Now that we know when, what about where to watch it? And can we watch it for free? You’ll find the answers to all that in this guide.

Image Credit: Geek Toys

The latest season of this awesome anime will be streaming on Crunchyroll. Moreover, the episodes will come out simultaneously as the Japanese release as well. The show is also available on Netflix, so it is expected to pop up there too, but probably after the whole season is out.

Unfortunately, Crunchyroll, the platform where the anime is being released, is not free. You will have to buy a subscription if you want access to its catalog. But the service does have a free trial for its new users. Just sign up, create an account and enjoy all the premium anime you want with the 14-day free trial.

The story begins in the world of Eurasia, where a phenomenon known as a “spatial quake” causes the death of about 150 million people. 30 years after this tragedy, we follow our protagonist Shido Itsuka and the world is still suffering from these quakes, albeit they are much smaller. One day, Shido comes across a mysterious girl at ground zero of a spatial quake. From his adoptive sister, he learns the girl is one of the “Spirits.”

Beings from different dimensions that cause these quakes. So Shido is tasked to seal these beings’ powers to save the world. But to do so, he must woo and kiss these girls. And thus begins the journey of our protagonist as he continues to increase his harem of superpowered girls who all try to take Shido for themselves.

That’s all we have for today. Are you excited to finally see this fun anime again? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.