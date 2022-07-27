This Concept War Weapon Can Destroy Tanks Like Never Before

Renowned physicist Albert Einstein is often credited with saying, “I don’t know what weapons World War III will be fought with, but World War IV will be fought with sticks and stones.” This quote aptly summarizes the rate at which military advancements are taking place.

To break it down, nations spend a lot on weapons and their research for conceptualizing new weapons and testing prototypes.

Besides nations, companies that specialize in coming up with futuristic products are also curiously sharing creative weapon concepts. Take, for example, Turkish company Dahir Insaat and its anti-tank weapon design that is capable of ambushing tanks.

We understand that such imaginative concepts could be difficult to explain through just words. So, here’s a clip showing how the anti-tank weapon’s missiles could obliterate tanks in battle.

This innovative implementation of an anti-tank weapon involves dropping the same from a plane, detecting tanks from the skies, and then triggering the weapons into action remotely. Apparently, the availability of the airspace, selection of the deployment area, and anticipation of enemy tank movement are important factors for this weapon’s success.

Dahir Insaat anti-tank weapon and its flawed feasibility

Let’s recap what we saw in the video and point out glaring issues this weapon design could face. At the onset, the proposed application shows a plane dropping off anti-tank weapon units.

As implied, this happens before the conflict reaches that particular area. However, in the off-chance that the opposition traverses a different route, there is no defined extraction plan for the many units deployed in the wrong area.

The video proceeds by showing the weapon units parachuting their way down to the ground. But, there are various factors that could interfere with their parachutes and change their drop zone or prevent them from landing at all. These factors include wind speed, vegetation, terrain, and fauna.

Once the weapon is in place, we see an aircraft detecting a tank onslaught and triggering the camouflaged anti-tank units. The problem with this approach is the over-reliance on the plane for controlling these weapons.

In modern-day wars, countries carry out offensives on land, sea, and air simultaneously. So, the likelihood of the aforementioned plane having a free go in battle-prone airspace is low.

Moreover, the fact that the controls rest solely with the plane poses a risk of losing contact with all the weapon units on the ground. The enemy can simply take out that specific plane and completely disable the entire threat of these anti-tank missiles. Even if these weapons get the chance to fire, there is little information on how their aiming system will work.

By the way, in your opinion, is this anti-tank weapon concept dank or a dud? Sound off in the comments below. There are also some other things that Dahir Insaat has come up with, such as the Earthquake Safety Bed.