Cuttputli Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

At times, it has been said Akshay Kumar works like he has a huge debt to pay off. Every year, Bollywood’s Khiladi releases a plethora of films for his fans. 2022 is no different for Kumar as he is back with yet another title. We’re talking about none other than Akshay’s new movie, Cuttputli.

After doing an excellent job in his feel-good film, Rakshabandhan, the veteran Bollywood actor has decided to tried his luck in the thriller genre. Moreover, this project will be somewhat safe from the recent boycott moments surrounding the industry as it is releasing online.

As for the plot of the film, Akki will be playing a cop. His mission? To track down a huge child abduction racket in the city. With a runtime of 2 hours, it has plenty of time to narrate a great story for the audience. With that being said, let’s take a look at the release schedule of the movie.

Image credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Akshay Kumar’s new flick is gearing up for an OTT release on September 02, 2022. It will be releasing exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar at 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Can I watch Cuttputli for free on Hotstar?

In simple terms, as of now, there is no direct way for you to watch movies and shows for free on Hotstar. After providing a free trial to new users in its initial days, the OTT platform has redacted that offer. However, there are several telecom plans that provide a free Hotstar account alongside their plans. Here are some of them listed below for your ease:

What are your expectations from the 2022 thriller? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comments section below.