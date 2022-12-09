Crunchyroll Announces Categories for Anime Awards 2023

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards have been taking place annually since 2017. Yuri on Ice, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Attack on Titan Final Season: Part One are just a few of the popular shows that have won the award for Best Anime. Made in Abyss won in 2018, and Devilman Crybaby took first place in 2019. The prize for Best Anime at the 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards is up for grabs. For the first time, the event will take place in Tokyo.

Voting will be open from January 19 to January 25 this year. The actual awards will be announced and given out on March 4, 2023. Jon Kabira and Sally Amaki will serve as hosts. Amaki is a well-known voice actor, while Kabira is a well-liked host and performer. A total of 56 people from all over the world, including journalists, reviewers, and comic book creators, make up the panel of judges for the contest.

Categories for Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023

Today, Crunchyroll has revealed the many categories in which anime will compete. In addition to Best Anime of the Year, fans will vote in the following categories for the live event:

Best Animation,

Best Anime Song,

Best Character Design,

Best Comedy,

Best Continuing Series,

Best Director,

Best Fantasy,

Best Film,

Best Original Anime,

Best Romance, and

Best Score.

The Special Achievement Award will be given by an industry panel chosen by Crunchyroll, while the Presenter’s Choice award winner will be chosen by special guests of the Anime Awards. The Special Achievement award honours a current or former individual, studio, or business that has significantly influenced the anime industry. It alludes to legendary stature within the genre.

Additional categories

Voting will also be available for other categories that won’t be present during the live event. They are Best Main Character, Best Action, Best Drama, and “Must Protect At All Costs” Character. Best Supporting Character, Best New Series, Best Opening Sequence, and Best Voice Actor Performance. The Voice Actor Award will recognize those who have acted in a variety of languages, including Arabic, Castilian, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish. This award will not be restricted to just Japanese performers. This demonstrates how influential anime is on a global scale and how much the genre has advanced.

In statement regarding the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, the company’s president, Rahul Purini, said:

We are thrilled to celebrate the exceptional storytelling that has captured the hearts and minds of anime fans around the world. We owe so much to the creators, artists, and producers that delivered some of the most meaningful moments in global pop culture this past year.

Nominees will be announced in early 2023, and anime fans will be able to vote shortly after. The voting results will be revealed to the public on March 4, 2023, during the Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards.