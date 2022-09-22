‘Criminal Minds’ Season 16 Full Release Schedule Revealed

The hit CBS procedural has been renewed for a 10-episode season, a little over two years after it first aired, and will feature the return of six original stars. Season 16 of Criminal Minds will have nearly the whole previous cast lineup, with only Matthew Gray Gubler (Dr. Spencer Reid) and Daniel Henney (Matt Simmons) not returning.

Emily Prentiss once again leads the Behavior Analysis Unit on their current investigation. Throughout the season of Criminal Minds: Evolution, the BAU will be tracking one UnSub. This UnSub used the coronavirus outbreak to create a network of serial killers.

And the crew must now track them all down in order to find the mastermind. In terms of new cast members, Criminal Minds season 16 has recruited Midnight Mass star Zach Gilford in a pivotal role. It’s unclear whether the resurrection will include more familiar faces.

Criminal Minds Season 16 full release schedule

According to Deadline, the Criminal Minds reboot will launch on Thursday, November 24 (Thanksgiving Day in the United States). The first two episodes are set to release on the same day, with subsequent installments following on Thursdays.

After its midseason finale on December 15, Criminal Minds will take a little break before returning on January 12 and running until February 9. The streaming service is likely to have high expectations for Criminal Minds: Evolution, given its prominent holiday debut.

The series has only been greenlit for ten episodes. But if Season 16 is a success, it seems probable that it will receive more. Though it premieres later in the year than usual, Criminal Minds’ Paramount+ schedule is identical to its CBS counterpart in that it takes a mid-season hiatus.

Just doing a little inspection today for an upcoming project. #criminalminds pic.twitter.com/fz9nrigXIm — Joe Mantegna (@JoeMantegna) July 12, 2022

This might be a good sign for the upcoming episodes. With a release date fixed, the next step for Criminal Minds season 16 is expected to be a trailer. Footage of the cast in action will no sure add to the excitement. So look out for it. Perhaps, as the Halloween season approaches, the streamer will see fit to tease its own horror series.