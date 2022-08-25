Criminal Justice Season 3 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Pankaj Tripathi is a gem of an actor and there are a plethora of examples of his good work out there. Among them is the 2019 web series, Criminal Justice. Tripathi plays the role of a small-time lawyer in the series, and he somehow ends up being in the middle of huge cases. History will repeat itself in Criminal Justice season 3.

To be precise, the title of the new season will be Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach. As the name suggests, the plot of the series will be focused on half-truths. Additionally, the description of the show suggests this will be Madhav Mishra’s (Pankaj Tripathi’s) toughest case as a lawyer.

Nothing will be simple and straightforward for Mishra. But he will have to find a way to make sure that Justice wins. With that being said, let’s focus on the streaming details of the series.

When is Criminal Justice season 3 releasing?

Most TV series and movies tend to release towards the end of the week to gather a huge audience. The 2022 crime drama will do the same as it is all set to be released online on August 26, 2022, at 12:00 AM IST.

In order to watch it, all you have to do is head over to the Disney+ Hotstar website at the above-mentioned release time. Unfortunately, fans outside the subcontinent won’t be able to enjoy it due to the geolocation restrictions.

Can I watch Criminal Justice season 3 for free on Disney+ Hotstar?

The title is a Hotstar special. So you will be able to watch the first episode of the series for free. But that’s pretty much it. If you want a free account on the OTT platform, then feel free to check out the below-mentioned offers:

This is pretty much all about the new season of Criminal Justice. What are your expectations from it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.