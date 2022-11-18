This Creepy Humanoid Robot Can Mimic Expressions Accurately

Meet Ameca, one of the world’s most advanced humanoid robots. She might look a bit creepy, but she is described as the “world’s most advanced human-shaped robot representing the forefront of human-robotics technology.” Engineered Art, the company behind Ameca, took 15 years to design and develop her. Engineered Arts Director of Operations Morgan Roe said the team’s aim was to “make the most expressive robot possible.”

s a result, Ameca can emulate human expressions quite well and answers all questions articulately. According to the company, she has AI and machine learning systems that help her answer even the most complex questions. However, it’s her expressions that make her look similar to humans.

Ameca: The humanoid robot from the future

Ameca is described as the perfect humanoid robot due to her ability to mimic human expressions. She can raise her eyebrows, open her mouth and flinch her nose. These actions are possible due to several actuators and accurate motion capture. She can even wink at someone.

However, the android was not solely controlled by AI. A human controller also helps in instructing her speech and facial expressions. Ameca also has an advanced vision system with a camera in each eye. This system lets her detect people and objects along with identifying movement.

Ameca also loves to talk, and her AI helps come up with witty responses to all the questions. The humanoid robot has already gone viral for her answers on various complex topics, such as gods, humans, immortality, etc. When asked if she believed in God, she said she did not believe in “anything.”

Currently, the robot only has two mechanical arms that help her be more expressive. However, it seems Engineered Art is also working on prototype legs made of aluminum and plastic in their lab. According to Ameca, the legs will have unique mechanical properties that allow it to walk without using too much energy.

Ameca is described as the face of the future. But don't touch her nose because it appears she won't like it. Imagine having this humanoid robot as your best friend. However, it will cost you somewhere around $133,000.