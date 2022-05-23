This Corsair Gaming Laptop Has a Touch Bar

Corsair is a well-established name in the custom PC market due to its high-quality PC components. Now the company is trying to enter the gaming laptop market with its new Voyager a1600 laptop. After acquiring “Origin” (a famous PC building company) in 2019, this is Corsair’s first attempt at building its own gaming laptop.

The Voyager a1600 will be built upon Ryzen 6000-series platform, which is quite powerful. It will be paired with Radeon RX 6000 series, which is not the best out there but still a very capable graphics card.

The main attraction of this new gaming laptop is neither the processor nor the graphics. Rather we will be getting a MacBook touch bar-like display placed above the functions keys.

Image Credit – The verge

According to Corsair, this is more or less like shortcut keys that are easily accessible and highly customizable. You will be getting 10 easy-access shortcut keys that you can customize according to your usage.

One of the best parts about these keys is that it doesn’t replace your function rows. The keys are powered by “Elgato Stream Deck” software, meaning this is mainly focused on towered streamers and offers various streaming controls.

You can easily adjust audio, switch scenes, launch media, and much more. Now, streaming laptops aren’t something that is popular in the market but we are quite excited to see what Corsair has up its sleeves.

Find your dream job

Corsair Voyager a1600 Specification

The Voyager will have a full-size Cherry MX mechanical keyboard with an RGB backlight. As for the processor, users will have the choice to choose between Ryzen 7 6800HS and a Ryzen 9 6900HS.

It will be paired with up to 64GB DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of storage; both these configurations will pack Radeon 6800M which will take care of the graphics.



Image Credit – The verge

Voyager will be featuring a 16-inch Full HD display with a 240Hz refresh rate that might be sufficient for gamers. It will also include 2x Thunderbolt 3 ports, One USB 3.2 Gen 1 and Gen 2 Type-A port, one SDCX 7.0 card reader, and an audio jack.

Now, it is not surprising to see which path Corsair is moving towards, as the same was done by Razer (another hardware company), a few years ago.