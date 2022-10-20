Conversation Summaries Coming To Google Chats: How Will It Help You?

Google announced some pretty useful features for Meet, Chat, and other workspace products. While most of them will become available in 2023, one pre-announced feature is arriving for Google Workspace next month. At the Google I/O conference this may, we saw a glimpse of the communication summaries feature, which would help in summarising long conversations between multiple people in a team.

Like many Google products, this too leverages AI to create a quick-read summary of a conversation you missed out on. However, it is too early to say if the feature will accurately summarize the conversation.

Google Conversation Summaries for Chat app

Google Hangouts is out, and the Chat app is in. It is a new means to make conversations in Google workspace. The conversation summaries feature will factor in multiple conversations and produce an easily understandable summary. You will see all the summaries at the top area of the chat tab. Make note that the feature will keep creating summaries of new conversations.

Let’s say you had a discussion about a meeting at 9 and a chat about the new Marvel show at 11. It will produce a different summary for each of these two events. We are unsure how it will be able to distinguish two different discussions. Moreover, you can click on any generated summary, and it will take you to the section where all the related conversations happened.

Image: Google

Google shared that the conversation summaries feature will roll out in two pieces. Rapid Release domains starting on October 19, 2022, and scheduled Release domains starting on November 2, 2022. It may take up to fifteen days for the feature to reflect in your Chat app. The feature will only be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, Education Standard, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Frontline, and Nonprofits customers.

If you have a personal Google account or use Google Workspace Business Starter, Education Fundamentals, and legacy G Suite Basic, you won’t get the conversation summaries feature. It is only available for the web version and offers no admin controls. Moreover, Google will enable it by default but will offer the option to turn it off.