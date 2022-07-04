How To Connect A PS5 DualSense Controller To PC?

The PS5 DualSense controller is a great addition to one’s game controller inventory. With its sleek looks and hefty gripping, the DualSense controller feels great while playing games. Meanwhile, the PS5 DualSense controller is not confined to the PS5 console, as you can connect it to several devices. However, in this guide article, we’ll go through connecting a PS5 DualSense controller to a PC.

Before you go on connecting the PS5 DualSense controller to a PC, there are some things you should keep in mind. First, the haptic feedback will not work on every game on a PC as it will on the PS5. Secondly, you’ll need a USB Type-C cable to connect to your PC if your PC doesn’t have Bluetooth. Alternatively, you can use a Bluetooth adaptor to connect the PS5 DualSense controller to your PC.

As for the USB Type-C cable, make sure you use one capable of transferring data and providing a power supply to the controller. To figure out the same, you can refer to our guide about the types of USB cables and connectors. Now that we have it sorted out let’s go over the process of connecting the PS5 DualSense controller to a PC via USB Type-C cable first.

Connecting PS5 DualSense controller to PC via USB

1. Plug the appropriate USB Type-C cable into a USB port on your PC.

2. Now, take the Type-C end of the cable and connect it to the PS5 DualSense controller.

3. You need to wait for a moment and let the PC detect the PS5 controller as a gamepad, and then it will be ready to use.

Find your dream job

Connecting PS5 DualSense controller to PC via Bluetooth

1. Firstly, ensure that the PS5 DualSense controller is not paired to any other device or the PS5 console.

2. Secondly, put the PS5 controller into pairing mode by pressing the PS button and share button simultaneously for about 3-4 seconds, just until you see a blue light blinking.

3. Go to your PC’s settings and navigate to Bluetooth & Devices.

4. Once in the Bluetooth settings, click on Add device.

5. From the next menu, select Bluetooth and ensure the PS5 DualSense controller is still in pairing mode.

6. Select the wireless controller from the list and connect it to the PC.

That’s it; you’ve successfully connected the PS5 DualSense controller to the PC with a USB cable and wirelessly. Meanwhile, you can also look at how to connect the PS5 controller to an iPhone and connect the PS5 controller to an Android smartphone.