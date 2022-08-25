Conjuring Spinoff ‘The Nun 2’ To Hit Theaters After Five Years

The Nun, a spin-off of The Conjuring 2, was released on September 7, 2018. The film centered on the malevolent spirit Valak, who first appeared in the second Conjuring film. The Nun was a box office hit, grossing $53.8 million in its first weekend. That is still the biggest opening weekend in The Conjuring Universe for any film.

It went on to earn $365.6 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film in the horror franchise. Despite this, it received the lowest Rotten Tomatoes and CinemaScore of any Conjuring Universe film. The box office returns were still sufficient to warrant a sequel, which was first announced in 2019. There have been a few updates here and there since then.

The Nun 2 is finally coming to theatres. Thanks to Warner Bros. Discovery. The film is all set to release in theatres on September 8, 2023. This is the same weekend that The Nun premiered in 2018, marking a five-year gap between the first film and the sequel. . It will also be the first film in The Conjuring Universe since The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which was released in 2021.

The film was officially announced as part of the Warner Bros. slate back in April 2022 at CinemaCon. But a lack of updates since then appears to have put the project on hold. This is the most significant piece of information about the spooky sequel that horror fans have received thus far.

The news of The Nun 2‘s release date came amid a flurry of other Warner Bros. Discovery release date shuffles, including delays for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Watch The Nun 2 in theatres starting September 8, 2023.