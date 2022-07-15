Comicstaan Season 3 Release Date: The Hunt To Find India’s Next Stand-Up Comic Is On

In recent years, the field of stand-up comedy has seen a huge boom in many countries. Of course, India is one of those countries. With the likes of Zakir Khan, Harsh Gujral, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Abhishek Upmanyu, and others rising to fame, it opened paths for others. Comicstaan season 3 will provide a platform for such aspiring stand-up comics.

The third season is returning after a gap of three years, so the excitement is high for the show. Moreover, season 2 of the series gave us Aakash Gupta and Samay Raina as winners. Which new contestants will live up to their legacies this season? We will find out soon.

When is Comicstaan season 3 releasing online?

Image credit: Amazon Prime Video

The brand new season of Comicstaan has already been released today, i.e., July 15, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. Since the series is a Prime Video original, you can watch it exclusively on Prime Video right now.

How to watch Comicstaan season 3 for free on Prime Video?

If you are a new user of Prime Video then you can watch the show for free by taking advantage of the free trial on the platform. If you have already exhausted that offer, then here are a few offers that will help you get a free subscription to Prime Video.

1. Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399

2. Airtel postpaid plans start at Rs 499.

3. Vi postpaid plan starting at Rs. 499.

4. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

We hope this article was helpful to you. Feel free to share your thoughts about it in the comments section below. Let us know your guesses for which contestant you think will be crowned the winner of Comicstaan season 3?