Clubhouse Launches Dark Mode For iOS And Android: Night Friendly CH

Social audio app Clubhouse has started rolling out dark mode. Since its inception, the platform lacked dark mode, and users were actively demanding it.

Finally, the wait is over, and dark mode is available for Clubhouse on both Android and iOS. Introducing the feature at this time also makes sense since the company has also added games to the mix.

If your eyes are going to spend more time on Clubhouse at night, it is better to have dark mode by your side.

How to Turn On Clubhouse Dark Mode

The clubhouse app will show a light text on velvety dark background. It will help users who use the platform until late at night. Dark mode will save your eyes from harsh blue light and at the same also save some battery. Here is how you can turn on Dark Mode in Clubhouse.

1. Open Clubhouse on your Android or iOS smartphone and go to Settings.

2. Under Settings, select Dark Mode.

3. On the Dark Mode Settings page, you will get two options: Always Dark Mode or Use Devices Settings. Select the Always option if you always want to use the app in dark mode at all times. Select the Use Device Settings option to switch between dark and light mode as per your device’s settings.

This is how you can turn on dark mode in Clubhouse app on both Android and iOS. Also, don’t worry if you don’t see the option in your app just yet. The company has recently started rolling it out so it should be there soon.

Considering the large user base, It might take a few days to roll out dark mode for all the users. Wait for a few hours and check if you have received the feature.

If you haven’t gotten around to using the social audio app just yet, our comprehensive Clubhouse guide will help you navigate the waters.

Also, make sure you are running on the latest version of Clubhouse. If you have received the new settings in Clubhouse on your smartphone, do let us know your experience with it.