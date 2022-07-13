9 Cloud Job Titles With Biggest Salaries In 2022

If you’re working in cloud computing, it’s a good time to be in the sector. According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report, “Due to the twin forces of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Covid-19 recession, day-to-day digitalization has leaped forward, with a large-scale shift to remote working and e-commerce.”

Glassdoor, the online employee review platform, says that access to working from home has nearly doubled since 2011, from 28% to 54%. All those workers need access to robust, reliable cloud solutions to do their work, create shared files and tasks, and conduct meetings and messaging with their colleagues.

What do the markets on Cloud Jobs say?

It’s no wonder the sector’s jobs are in demand, and the cloud computing space is burgeoning. Grand View Research recently published a study of emerging trends and valued the cloud computing market in 2021 at $368.97 billion. It estimates that this year, the cloud market will be worth $483.98 billion, reaching a revenue value of $1.6 trillion by 2030.

O’Reilly’s 2022 Cloud Salary Survey tracks trends for compensation, remote work, training, and more within the sector, and this year polled 778 cloud professionals to discover what they earn. The study discovered that, on average, ​​salaries in cloud roles increased last year by 4.3%. Those who had participated in 40 or more hours of training in the past year received higher salary increases.

Twenty percent of respondents reported changing employers in the past year, and the same percentage of workers plan to look for a new job this year because of their compensation. Perhaps unsurprisingly, 63% of respondents work all the time remotely, and 94% work remotely at least once a week.

In less positive news, the average salary for women is 7% lower than the average salary for men. While the study gives averages for salaries, it also highlights top compensation markers. Sixty-eight percent of respondents earned between $100,000 and $225,000 per year, with 7% earning over $300,000 per year, and 2.4% earning over $400,000 per year.

So, what are the top average salaries in cloud computing this year?

Top average annual salary in cloud computing, 2022

Directors and executives: $235,000-$237,000

Architects, leads, and managers: $188,000-$196,000

Architects: $188,000

Marketing: $187,000

Sales: $186,000

Engineers: $175,000

Product: $162,000

Associates: $140,000

Consultants: $129,000

If you’re ready to start looking for a new role now, we’re checking out three companies that are hiring below – and as always, there are plenty more opportunities to discover on the Fossbytes Job Board.

Rockstar Games

One of the world’s most recognizable names in gaming, Rockstar Games is also responsible for Grand Theft Auto, the biggest selling games franchise in the world. The company is headquartered in New York and has locations in Scotland and Canada. It is hiring for a Tools Programmer: Editor, Product Manager, GTA+ Subscriptions, and an Animation Tools Programmer (All Levels). Check out other open roles at Rockstar Games here.

Activision

Activision is the leading worldwide developer, publisher, and distributor of interactive entertainment and products on consoles, mobile, and PC. Its leading games include Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, and Tony Hawk’s franchises. Want to work here? Open roles include UX Designer, Network Software Engineer, and Software Engineering Co-Op. Discover more open roles at Activision.

Autodesk

Autodesk is an American multinational software corporation that makes software products and services for the architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, media, education, and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, it has offices worldwide. Currently, the company is looking for a Senior User Experience Designer, Mobile Software Engineer, and Senior Software engineer. Find out more about Autodesk here.

By Kirstie McDermott, Senior Content Manager, Amply