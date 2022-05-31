“Classroom Of The Elite” Season 2 Release Date Revealed

“Classroom of the Elite” is a popular psychological thriller anime that aired back in 2017. Although it was pretty well known, many light novel adaptations such as this don’t get new installments. So it is certainly surprising to see that we are getting ‘Classroom of the Elite’ Season 2.

Moreover, now we even know when the new season is coming out. And it’s quite earlier than expected. If you’d like to know as well, then keep reading.

Image Credit: Lerche

According to the official website of this upcoming anime, the new season will premiere on July 4, 2022. Moreover, since it is coming to Crunchyroll, you can expect it to be a simultaneous global release with Japan.

Is ‘Classroom of the Elite’ worth watching?

The plot is set in Tokyo, where the government established the Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing School. This school is dedicated to raising the best and the brightest students that will someday lead the nation. In that endeavor, the school has an odd system that allows students to have complete freedom in school to mimic real life.

We focus on Kiyotaka Ayanokoji, who is in class 1-D, a class of inferior misfits. Although our protagonist is of unrivaled intellect, he would rather go through his school life in peace. But situations arise that force him to forgo that peaceful school life he wanted. Expect some intense and thrilling battles of the mind instead of fists.