“Classroom Of The Elite” Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

The first few episodes of the anime required the audience to put on their thinking caps. The test were complex and most of the fans were left clueless. But the Sports Festival arc is not that complex. That’s why fans eagerly wait to see what’s next in it when Classroom of the Elite season 2 episode 6 releases.

In the previous episode, we saw Team Red in huge trouble after taking an initial lead. But that’s something that doesn’t bother Ayanokoji. He revealed that he never intended to win the Sports Festival. Moreover, with opponents targeting Suzune and Sudo, there is little to less hope for Team Red to win.

On the other hand, in hopes of revealing who the traitor is of Class D, Suzue falls in a perfect trap set up by Ryuen. After the events of episode 5, it feels like the new episode will be full of troubles for Class D.

When was ‘Classroom of the Elite’ season 2 episode 6 released?

Image credit: Lerche Studio

The new episode of the anime released on August 08, 2022, at 8:00 PM JST. Fortunately, the anime arrives in different regions on the same day. As for its release time, it arrived at 4:00 AM PT/7:00 AM ET/4:30 PM IST.

With that being said, we are sure you must be wondering about where to watch the anime online. Well, in most regions you can rely on Crunchyroll or Funimation to get the job done. But in many Asian regions, the streaming service is unavailable. In that case, you can simply head over to Muse Asia’s YouTube channel to watch it.

How to watch ‘Classroom of the Elite’ season 2, episode 6 for free?

It depends on which platform you are using to stream the anime online. If it’s Crunchyroll, then there is currently no way for you to watch titles on it for free. Fortunately, Muse Asia’s YouTube channel is a completely legal way to watch anime for free.

Lastly, on Funimation, you can watch Classroom of the Elite and other anime for free, albeit for a limited period of time.

This is it from our end. What are your expectations from the new episode of Classroom of the Elite season 2? Let us know your views in the comments section below.