Is It Possible To Watch “Classroom Of The Elite” Season 2 Episode 4 For Free?

The second season of Classroom of the Elite is in full flow. In the previous episode, another special test was concluded as Class C ended up toping the test, thanks to a cheeky tactic played by Ryuen. Elsewhere, Ayanokoji saved Class D’s name with a brilliant strategy. The aftermath of that strategy might be seen in Classroom of the Elite season 2, episode 4, and more.

Our main character decided to save Kei, but only after convincing her to help in uniting Class D. He used a brilliant strategy that had him exchange not only his phone but also the sim cards of their respective smartphone. Although Ichinose saw through Ayanokoji’s plan, she preferred to stay silent.

With the current pacing of the show as bad as it can get, fans honestly do not have much hope for future episodes. In the new episode, the Sports Festival arc will begin. It’s supposed to be a great arc and much easier to understand than the VIP test. That said, let’s take a look at the new episode’s streaming details. But before that, feel free to check our guide on the previous episode here.

When was ‘Classroom of the Elite’ season 2 episode 4 released?

The latest episode of the series made its online debut on July 25, 2022, at 8:00 PM JST. As usual, the episode was also released worldwide on the same day. However, the release times were different for each region. The new episode was unveiled at 4:00 AM PT/7:00 AM ET/4:30 PM IST.

Moving forward to where to watch the series online. You can either head over to Crunchyroll or Funimation to watch the popular anime. But in Asia, these two platforms aren’t available. So Asian anime fans can simply rely on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel to watch the anime.

How to watch ‘Classroom of the Elite’ season 2 episode 4 for free?

There are essentially two ways to watch anime for free. First, you can rely on a free trial provided by Funimation to watch the popular series. The second is to simply head over to Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. In all honesty, the second method is actually free since it comes with no strings attached.

That’s it for this article. What are your thoughts on the anime so far? Do you believe the studio will fix the pace soon? Or do you we believe we are in for a disappointing season? Let us know your views in the comments section below.