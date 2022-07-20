Is It Possible To Watch “Classroom Of The Elite” Season 2 Episode 3 For Free?

Classroom of the Elite is one of the best psychological thriller anime. It started airing back in July 2017. After a sensational opening season, the anime went on a short hiatus. But thankfully, the anime is now back to airing. On that note, let’s talk about Classroom of the Elite season 2, episode 3 in this article.

The previous episode of the series left fans on an insane cliffhanger. Karuizawa was being bullied by her classmates in Class 1-C. But the shocking part was that Ayanokoji didn’t interrupt. In fact, he didn’t even properly pay attention to Karuizawa getting bullied.

Obviously, this left Hirata puzzled, and his mind flooded with doubts about Ayanokoji’s intentions. In the new episode of the anime, it will be revealed that it was all a ploy and all Ayanokoji wanted was to record the girls bullying Karuizawa.

Elsewhere, the result of the special Cruise Ship test was announced. As expected it ended up with Class 1-C winning the test effortlessly. That said, let’s focus on the episode’s streaming details now.

When was ‘Classroom of the Elite’ season 2 episode 3 released?

Image credit: Lerche Animation Studio

The latest episode of the popular anime was released back on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 8:00 PM JST. Apart from that, it was also released in other regions at 4:00 AM PT/7:00 AM ET/4:30 PM IST.

Speaking of watching it online, you can simply rely on Crunchyroll and Funimation to watch the anime. However, for Asian anime fans, all you need to do is head over to Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

How to watch ‘Classroom of the Elite’ season 2 episode 3 for free?

Suppose you are using Crunchyroll; sorry to bring the bad news. You cannot watch the anime for free online. But in Muse Asia’s case, it is streaming the anime for free on its YouTube channel. The biggest advantage is the fact that it is legal.

And for Funimation, if you are a new user, you can take advantage of the platform’s free trial, albeit for a limited period.

This concludes our guide on the new episode of Classroom of the Elite season 2. Have you already watched it? Feel free to share a spoiler-free summary in the comments section below.