“Classroom Of The Elite” Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Classroom of the Elite season 2’s premiere was everything that fans expected it to be. It was full of tension, drama, and of course, laid the foundations for the new arc. By the way, the new season will also shed some light on the past of Kiyotaka Ayanokoji. Anyway, for now, let’s focus on Classroom of the Elite season 2 episode 2.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The opening episode of the series didn’t let the students relax for long. As it was soon announced that a new test will be taking place soon. Right after the announcement, Ayanokoji along with four others were also called for a special meeting.

The meeting explained the knits and grits of the upcoming special test for the students. On that note, the excitement for the new episode of the Classroom of the Elite season 2 is through the roofs. That said, let’s talk about when the new episode drops.

Image credit: Lerche Animation Studio

The new episode of the anime is already out. It released in Japan on July 04, 2022, at 8:00 PM JST. Additionally, the latest episode was also out in other regions at 4:00 AM PT/7:00 AM ET/4:30 PM IST.

As for watching it online, you can rely on Crunchyroll and Funimation to get the job done. Speaking of it, you can also check our guide on Rent a Girlfriend season 2 right here.

Find your dream job

How to watch ‘Classroom of the Elite’ season 2 for free?

You cannot watch the anime for free with Crunchyroll. However, you can use Funimation’s free trial to watch the anime for free for a limited period of time.

But the best news is for Asian anime fans. You can simply head over to Muse Asia’s YouTube channel to watch the anime for free. Keep in mind, for some regions the anime is available only for a limited period of time.

Have you watch the second episode of the anime? If yes, let us know your views in the comments section below. Of course, try to avoid spoiling the anime for others.