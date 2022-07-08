Get Ready! Cinemas Are Now Screening A Special Gentleminon Show

The Gentleminions trend gained traction after a young Australian teenager shared a video of himself and his friends wearing suits to a screening of the children’s film. The viral video also inspired others to do the same. Both Universal Pictures and Minions shared the same over social media.

However, due to the disruptive nature of some of the attendees, the trend has caused some backlash from cinemas. As a result, theatres were either banning formal attire from the premises or suspended screenings as a form of crowd control. But the tables seem to have turned now.

Minions: The Rise of Gru, special Gentleminion screening

The Gentleminions in the U.K. are invited to a special screening of Minions: The Rise of Gru for a limited time, as the trend on social media continues to grow. Vue, a cinema chain in the United Kingdom, has announced a special screening of Minions: The Rise of Gru on its website.

The cinema invited anyone to suit up and watch the film without fear of being kicked out. Anyone of any age is welcome to attend this once-in-a-lifetime movie event. They will not only watch the film but also participate in crowd participation activities.

The event will be held in multiple locations to ensure that no one is left out. However, this will be held only for a limited time from July 8 to July 10, 2022. So far, this is the only theatre chain that has fully embraced the meme. And by hosting a public event for moviegoers:

“We’re putting on special Gentleminion screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru where you can enjoy the full experience of being a Gentleminion. So suit up. Bring your friends. Be Gentleminionly. Everyone is welcome, whether you’re 14 or 44, Minion or human, but please note that these sessions may include crowd participation and general, obvious levels of enjoyment”

Thanks to the trend’s popularity. Minions: The Rise of Gru became the highest-grossing animated film in 2022. The movie has grossed over $125 million domestically and still counting.