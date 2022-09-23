What’s New In The New Chromecast? Should You Buy One?

Google originally launched Chromecast in 2013 at $35. You would expect to launch the new version of the HD Chromecast at a higher price. But Google launched the new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) at a measly $30. They could have named it better though! It’s an excruciatingly long name just point out that it supports Google TV.

While other competitors in the similar price bracket from Roku and Amazon have simpler names. But you have to laud Google for not going overboard and launching an HD streaming device at $40. There are some new upgrades – including a newer Android OS and the adoption of the AV1 codec for a better streaming experience.

Chromecast with Google TV (HD): Specifications

Chromecast with Google TV (HD) comes with support for HDR streaming at 1080p. It is identical in dimensions to its 4K counterpart but comes in only one color – snow. You get both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity options and just need to plug it into the HDMI port of your TV. It does need a power adapter and doesn’t draw enough power from the HDMI port.

You also get support for HDR10, HDR10+, HLG video formats and the Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Atmos via HDMI passthrough audio formats. Since it is a Chromecast, you can connect and control all the Google Nest speakers you have and play sound.

One more addition is the quirky-looking remote, which is new for this generation of HD Chromecast. It comes with dedicated buttons for Netflix and YouTube, and you can also summon Google Assitant using it.

Image: Google

Unlike the 4K Chromecast, this new version comes with Android 12 out of the box. Google has partnered with Peacock and will offer six months of free access to Peacock Premium. Moreover, you get access to the growing library of 10000+ apps you can run on the device. So, if you don’t have a smart TV, just a plain one with 1080 pixels resolution, you can repurpose it as your streaming device with the new Chromecast.