Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO
Join Us On Telegram

PSA: Chrome Users Should Immediately Update Google Chrome

Another zero-day vulnerability patched.

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Chrome Users Should Immediately Update Google Chrome
Source: Pixabay

Google has patched a high-risk vulnerability for its desktop version of the browser. According to reports, a flaw tracked as CVE- 2022-2856 is being actively exploited. Although Google hasn’t gone into details about it, the company claims nearly all chrome cases have been patched.

As per Google, it is an improper enter validation bug further described as “inadequate validation of untrusted enter in intents.” Since zero-day exploits are common, Google isn’t saying much about the susceptibility. Although what we do know is that along with CVE-2022-2856, Google masked a total of 11 vulnerabilities.

What is a zero-day exploit?

Chrome Users Should Immediately Update Google Chrome
Image: Unsplash

For those who don’t know, “zero-day” refers to newly discovered security vulnerabilities that hackers can exploit to attack systems. “zero-day” refers to the fact that the vendor or developer only recently found the flaw, implying that they have “zero days” to fix it.

A zero-day attack occurs when hackers exploit a flaw before developers have time to fix it. A zero-day exploit is a method used by hackers to attack systems with a previously unknown vulnerability.

What did Google say about the vulnerability?

As one of the major browsers available in the market, Google is obligated to troubleshoot such threats very quickly. As per reports, Google addressed the issue and patched the vulnerabilities real quick. However, The-high severity bug tracked as CVE 2022-2294 is an overflow weakness.

What could have gone wrong?

According to databases, zero-day attacks have almost doubled since 2020. Users could fall in some real danger as their data can be severely compromised. Although companies are trying their best to identify and tackle these vulnerabilities, it’s best to take some countermeasures.

What can you do?

Although you have a limited number of options, you could still take measures to secure your data via such attacks. You should always use strong passwords and opt for two-factor authentication. Another idea is to use a password manager. What are your thoughts on this? Comment down below.

Aman Anand

Aman Anand

Find your dream job

More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

Work at your dream company with Fossbytes Jobs

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

find your dream job today

FOSSBYTES JOBS

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

FIND YOUR DREAM JOB TODAY

FOSSBYTES JOBS

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022