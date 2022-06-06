Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO
Join Us On Telegram

Chip-Level Vulnerability Affects Atleast Three Motorola Smartphones

Motorola devices are affected by Chip-Level threat

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Motorola
Image Credit: Unsplash

The chip shortage crisis arose due to lesser supply and more demand. Unisoc, the Chinese chipmakers, capitalize upon the opportunities amid the global shortage. As MediaTek, the Taiwanese group, has managed to rise with more exclusive products, Unisoc replaced the former by providing budget-friendly phones.

However, we can expect firm scrutiny as one of the company’s previously manufactured chips was labeled a threat vector which placed the budget phone owners at risk.

There was a possibility of a patch to some extent. Nowadays, we witness a vulnerability that openly affects a Unisoc chip inside three Motorola devices.

The Critical risk for Motorola owners

The Checkpoint Research analyst unveiled a vulnerability in Tiger T700 chips that features Moto G20, E30, and E40 devices launched last year. The devices distributed across Europe had a flaw when the device’s cellular modem attempted to establish an LTE network connection.

The major fault is the error of a check to ensure that the connection handler of the modem reads a valid IMSI or a subscriber ID.

When the handler fails to read a zero digital field, it causes a stack of overflow. It causes a denial of service attack (or a remote execution code, if it can be misused), thus blocking the user from the LTE network.

Find your dream job

Although, it’s still ambiguous whether a similar baseband modem with similar firmware is present on the other Unisoc AP chips.

Checkpoint informed Unisoc about the concern and evaluated the risk at a 9.4 rating out of 10. The company patched the problem promptly and aimed to resolve the issue instantly.

Google will roll out the patch for the users after the Android security bulletin of this month is completed. From this point, Motorola will be responsible for delivering it to the users.

A gentle reminder

Chip-level vulnerability is a rather common sight, and the severity can vary often. Thus, such defects pass up on the repair chain quite often.

It is a gentle reminder that you don’t have to go over the edge trying to avoid a smartphone with a Unisoc chip. The company is trying its best to fix all the issues and mistakes, and the company will resolve the gaps efficiently.

Sameer

Sameer

I am a technophile, writer, YouTuber, and SEO analyst who is insane about tech and enjoys experimenting with numerous devices. An engineer by degree but a writer from the heart. I run a Youtube channel known as “XtreamDroid” that focuses on Android apps, how-to guides, and tips & tricks.

Find your dream job

More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

Work at your dream company with Fossbytes Jobs

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022