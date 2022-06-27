“Chi: Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite” Manga Is Getting An Anime Adaptation By Madhouse

“Chi: Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite” while not a very popular name, manga is a big name among manga enthusiasts. By Uoto, the manga has won many big awards like Kodansha Manga Award, Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize, and many more.

So this fantastic story also deserves the chance to be seen in anime. And we’re glad to report that an anime adaptation for the manga has been announced. Moreover, the studio behind it is someone that any anime fan will recognize. Find out more in the next section.

Chi: Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite anime announcement

Uoto's manga about a conflict between the church and academia in Renaissance Poland is getting an anime adaptation with Madhouse at the helm! https://t.co/3iAhukq0lo — Anime News Network (@Anime) June 26, 2022

According to a report by Anime News Network, the anime adaptation was announced in his year’s 30th issue of Shogakukan’s Big Comic Spirits magazine. Although no release date is given, we know that the anime is being made by studio Madhouse. The massively popular studio is known for its works like Death Note, Black Lagoon, Hunter x Hunter and many more.

What is ‘Chi: Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite’ about?

Image Credit: Uoto

The manga by Uoto has a unique setting compared to most anime. Our story begins in the renaissance period in 15th century Poland. And true to that period, anyone who tries to make discoveries about our world is tortured and burned at stake for heresay.

We follow Rafal, a prodigy expected to become a big name in theology someday. But one day, he meets a mysterious man who opens his eyes and changes his worldview forever. Now Rafal casts himself on the dangerous path of truth that will brand him a heretic.