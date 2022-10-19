Charlie Cox Addresses Daredevil’s Return In She- Hulk Season 2

It’s been a long time coming for Cox, who first wore the Daredevil suit in Netflix’s first Marvel series back in 2015. But he was only able to stay in the streamer’s brief foray into the Marvel-verse. Back then, things were different. Prior to Disney+, Netflix had Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and the Defenders team-up series.

But the characters only mentioned the big-name MCU players by name and never crossed over. Daredevil by Charlie Cox was the most popular, lasting three seasons before being canceled in 2018. That is until Disney brought him back for a brief cameo as Peter Parker’s lawyer in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Now, Cox appeared in the final two episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Daredevil is not just back. But he’s got a beautiful new yellow-and-red outfit inspired by old Marvel comics. He may also have a new love interest in Jennifer Walter, better known as She-Hulk.

They collaborated to defeat the obnoxiously lame villain Leap-Frog and then had a more intimate team-up back in Jen’s place. However, there has been much discussion about Daredevil’s return in She-Hulk. Cox recently addressed rumors about a prospective cameo appearance.

Daredevil-Jen Walters duo return possibility addressed

In a recent interview with Variety, Cox admitted that he hopes the Daredevil-Jen Walters duo returns in She-Hulk. When asked if Walters and Daredevil’s relationship will continue in the upcoming seasons, the actor explained that he did not know but would love for them to return. He said:

“The only thing I’ll say is that I had such a blast working with Tatiana. She’s such an extraordinary actor, and the characters’ chemistry was really strong. There’s more fun to be had there, so whether we can go on that journey a little longer and our lives can collide again, I don’t know but I’d certainly be in support of that, if it can happen. “

With Daredevil: Born Again set to premiere in 2024, plot details are still kept under wraps. However, given Murdock’s importance in Walters’ happy ending in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale, it is likely that their relationship will continue in some form. With no plans for a She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 2, the next chapter in Walters’ relationship with Murdock might continue in Daredevil: Born Again.

What are your thoughts on this duo? Do you think they should reprise their roles in someway or the other? Let us know in the comments down below.