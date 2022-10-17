Chainsaw Man Episode 2 Release Date | Where To Watch

With the first episode of Chainsaw Man out on Crunchyroll, anime heads know what they’re in for. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for information on Chainsaw Man episode 2, including the release date and time and the platforms to watch, this article will include all the information.

While the opening of Chainsaw Man anime featured references from many movies, including the likes of Pulp Fiction, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Big Lebowski, Constantine, and more, the episode didn’t lag behind in terms of storytelling.

In the first episode, we get introduced to the main character, and the show takes no time to go with the character’s transformation into Chainsaw Man. The episode tells us how Denji overcomes the debt his dead father left on his head and starts working as a Devil hunter, altogether with the help of the chainsaw devil Pochita.

By selling off his body parts to pay off the debts and working as a devil hunter, Denji is still living a difficult life, not even having to feed himself and Pochita. However, as the episode progresses, we see all that coming to an end. As the protagonist transforms into Chainsaw Man and kills the zombie devil and all his pawns, Denji is approached by Makima.

For those unaware, Makima is another Devil hunter working with the Public Safety department. Toward the end of the episode, Makima gives Denji two options, either she kills him, or he can work for the department and live a good life. Denji chooses the latter. That being said, it’s evident that we’ll see more characters and Public Safety Devil Hunters and Denji’s induction to the department in Chainsaw Man episode 2.

Now for the part that most of you came here for, Chainsaw Man episode 2 will release on Tuesday. October 18th on Crunchyroll. Since the episode will be a simulcast, fans all over the world will watch episode 1 at the same time.

As for the release time, the episode will air in Japan at 12 AM JST. As always, below is the release date for different time zones for Chainsaw Man episode 1.