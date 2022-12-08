CAT Release Date And Time: Is Free Streaming Possible?

Randeep Hooda is Bollywood’s one of those rare gems which can adapt to any role. From Sarbjit to Highway, the actor has repeatedly proved himself and is one of the most in-demand artists. After doing many epic projects with Netflix, the actor is coming up with his own series, CAT. The series, touted as a revenge drama, follows the story of an innocent man who is forcefully thrown into a drug racket conspiracy by politicians and gangsters.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Furthermore, the show is directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, who is also known for his work in the massively popular series Extraction. In addition to Randeep, the series casts Hasleen Kaur, Geeta Aggarwal, Daksh Ajit Singh, Jaipreet Singh, Sukhwinder Chahal, and many others. With that said, let’s shed some light on its release date and time.

Image Credit: Netflix

The series will make the actor’s second collaboration with Netflix. It will release on December 9, 2022, on Netflix. As for its release time, it will arrive at 12 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Moreover, Netflix is adding more such intriguing Indian titles on the platform. So head over to this page to check them out.

Speaking of Indian films and shows, we can’t possibly ignore Kartik Aryan’s latest film Freddy. The film follows the story of a dentist who is ready to cross all the lines for his love. If all of this intrigues you, check out our free streaming guide over here.

Can I watch CAT for free online?

Sadly, the platform on which the series is arriving is not free. You must buy a subscription if you want access to its catalog. However, there are specific ways to watch its content for free. You can check them out right down below –

This concludes our streaming guide. Will you be watching this series on the weekend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.